Mike Mignola: "My sketches on sale for charity", auction base from 700 dollars

April 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The famous American cartoonist Mike Mignola, best known for creating the character of Hellboy, decided to make his talent available to limit the damage caused by the COVID-19 emergency. The pandemic has recently started spreading in the US, and the author has decided to do everything possible to help his country.

"By now I am addicted to these sketches"Mignola wrote on his Twitter profile,"it's nice to find out that after so many years in the industry I still enjoy it so much"."I decided to open an auction on Ebay and to put these illustrations on sale. 100% of the proceeds will go to chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen".

There World Central Kitchen is a non-profit non-governmental organization dedicated to providing meals following natural disasters. WCK was founded in 2010 by the aforementioned José Andrés and is currently working to meet the food needs of the American population. Mignola's sketches have already earned the organization several thousand dollars, a figure destined to increase in the coming days.

At the bottom you can take a look at some drawings made by the author, depicting the classic Hellboy characters plus some completely original creatures.

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on Hellboy instead, you can take a look at the recent winter special and our in-depth analysis on the Mike Mignola comic.

