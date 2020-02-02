Mike Laidlaw, director of Dragon Age, has stopped working for Ubisoft

Share it:

Mike Laidlaw, the chief desasaplander of the Dragon Age trilogy, has stopped working for Ubisoft Quebec. Laidlaw made the announcement via Twitter and Linkedin on Friday, saying he will probably be working as a consultant for now, and wished the team good luck Ubisoft Quebec.

"I would like to thank the talented and welcoming people from the Ubisoft Quebec studio for the time I spent there, and wish them the best of luck in future adventures, including the next Gods and Monsters," Laidlaw said on Linkedin. "I am not 100% sure what my next steps are yet, but going back to the consultancy for a while seems likely. Meanwhile, an opportunity to relax, take stock and enjoy this beautiful city while I continue to practice my French."

Quick update from me! Today (Jan 31st) is my last day with Ubisoft. Huge thanks to the talented and welcoming folks at Ubisoft Quebec City for my time there. Now to take stock and figure out what’s next! – Mike Laidlaw (@Mike_Laidlaw) January 31, 2020

Laidlaw joined Ubisoft Quebec in December 2018 after working as a consultant at Ubisoft for months, according to a post on his Linkedin. He joined the studio to work as a creative director on a project yet to be announced. The study would later announce Gods & Monsters in June 2019, but Laidlaw said on Twitter at the time that he was not working on that game.

The acclaimed director began working on BioWare and Electronic Arts in 2003. During his stay there, Laidlaw worked as a senior creative director in the three games of Dragon age and was the developer of the main story of Jade Empire. He would leave the post at EA in 2017. Gods & Monsters was scheduled to be released in February, but Ubisoft withdrew him from the date in October 2019. He is now scheduled to leave sometime before April 2021. Representatives of Ubisoft Quebec They have called the game "the most open game in their history."

Ubisoft is going through a moment of reconstruction. The company is restructuring its editorial team in an effort to foster diversity among its games, particularly after the poor sales of Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division 2. It is not clear if Laidlaw's departure is part of those general changes, and Ubisoft He hasn't made any statements about it yet.