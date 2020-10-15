Mike Flanagan talks about the future of the series

After discovering how The Haunting of Bly Manor house was built, the numerous fans of the works by Mike Flanagan are waiting to know what the showrunner’s future plans will be. The author talked about it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Given the great success of his previous works, we are sure that Netflix will give Mike Flanagan the reins of a new series, in the meantime fans of horror stories are curious to find out which ghost story it will be used as the basis for a new show. Here are the comments of the showrunner during the interview granted to Entertainment Weekly: “In any ghost story, spirits are nothing more than the impact the past has on present events. No matter what the details are, every story is like that in the end. A ghost is simply an element of the past that refuses to live in its time, preferring to try to change the present. It changes the life of the person who feels this experience… The most important thing in the series is this connection between memories and ghosts“.

He then continues talking about the next seasons: “The world is full of ghosts for each of us. If that happens, in the next few seasons I’d like to find a common language to be able to talk to them“.

