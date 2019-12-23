Mijatovic: "I am worried about the lack of goal. If Benzema does not score, Madrid is left with zero goals"

He former Real Madrid player and now commentator and analyst in Carousel, went through the microphones of the BE after the zero draw of Real Madrid in front of Athletic Club from Bilbao to show concern about the situation of the front of the Real Madrid: "I am worried about the lack of goal. Yes Benzema does not mark, the Madrid He has zero goals, "he said. Pedja.

Mijatovic, which argues that "the Madrid he has to improve and work a lot ", he is also aware that the front of the Real Madrid does everything possible from face to door but is not given: "When Benzema is not fine, the Madrid he suffers, and today he has suffered enough (…) It is the third consecutive game tying and that is not a thing that usually happens talking about Real Madrid", concluded the former Real Madrid.