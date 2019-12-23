Sports

Mijatovic: "I am worried about the lack of goal. If Benzema does not score, Madrid is left with zero goals"

December 23, 2019
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

He former Real Madrid player and now commentator and analyst in Carousel, went through the microphones of the BE after the zero draw of Real Madrid in front of Athletic Club from Bilbao to show concern about the situation of the front of the Real Madrid: "I am worried about the lack of goal. Yes Benzema does not mark, the Madrid He has zero goals, "he said. Pedja.

Mijatovic, which argues that "the Madrid he has to improve and work a lot ", he is also aware that the front of the Real Madrid does everything possible from face to door but is not given: "When Benzema is not fine, the Madrid he suffers, and today he has suffered enough (…) It is the third consecutive game tying and that is not a thing that usually happens talking about Real Madrid", concluded the former Real Madrid.

READ:  Chivas falls to Xolos and will be out of the Liguilla for the fifth time in a row

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.