Mijares compared to Carlos Trejo for this video

March 31, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
In recent days, the singer Mijares dazzled on social networks by sharing a special video with his daughter Lucerito where they play a classic song by the Canadian singer Michael Bublé and generated hundreds of comments.

Among the comments made to the singer, the incredible talent that his daughter and that of singer Lucero has was highlighted, since it would be undeniable that the young girl inherited the talent from her parents, as well as her charisma.

However, there were comments that were diverted to the singer, as Internet users assure that with the outfit that appeared in the short video he looks identical to the controversial ghost hunter, Carlos Trejo, since he wore clothes that are already the personal seal of the famous aforementioned.

Mijares wore a brown hat, a denim vest, a beard and a mustache, something with which Trejo is very well recognized.

These were some of the comments:

I thought it was Carlos Trejo, don't stain. "

Mijares, I thought it was Carlos Trejo haha. "

Mijares is the new Carlos Trejos, they look like brothers. "

Photo: Twitter

.

