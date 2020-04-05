Mijares and María León make love pose on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mexican singers Manuel Mijares and María León have joined their voices to sing together Do not go yet, a topic whose video is already circulating on YouTube, and it is Mijares who through his Instagram account invites his followers to see it.

Mijares and María León, who are great friends, are shown in a very loving photograph and it is he who places it on Instagram to promote Do not go yet.

From my most recent album # puzzles2 I share with you the topic #NoTeVayasTodavia with my dear @sargentoleon kisses! ", Writes Mijares in the title of the image.

What a handsome and talented man! "," Beautiful song, you know, I love it "," I loved it! "," Manuelito, always so handsome ", some fans write to Mijares when they see the publication on Instagram.

You can also read: María León celebrates her two decades of artistic career

In the lyrics of Do not go, the love relationship between a couple is alluded to and the one tells the other that simply a minute of their life cannot pass without their company.

No, don't go yet, if you leave just think how much you loved me; that's why no don't go yet that having you made me dumb

And forgetting you is my agony. Don't go, let me warm your heart a little, "says part of the tune.

You can also read: Coronavirus in Mexico daily

María León and Mijares are winners

Manuel Mijares has an artistic career of more than three decades and is currently one of the favorite singers in many countries, already consolidated.

His first steps in music were in the early 80s. Tracks such as A corazón abierto, Siempre and Uno entre mil were some of his first musical successes.

In recent years he has triumphed with the Emmanuel and Mijares tour.









María León, for her part, was part of the Playa Limbo group and in December 2016 announced her departure from the group to start her solo career.

María is an excellent dancer and actress. He starred in the TV series Guerra de ídolos, on Telemundo and Netflix and recently starred in the musical Chicago, opposite Biby Gaytán, in Mexico City.







