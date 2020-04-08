Miguel Jones, legend of Atlético de Madrid, dies

Miguel Jones won with the Atlético de Madrid the Recopa of 1962, in addition to a League title (1965-66) and three Cups (1960, 1961 and 1965).

This is the gloss of his figure for the rojiblanco club in the release in which he has reported his death:

Miguel Jones came to our club in 1959 from Indautxu at the request of Fernando Daucik. Jones and debuted on October 18 of the same year in a match against Granada at the Metropolitan stadium. Jones stood out as a great striker who, thanks to his physical display and versatility, could be considered a wild card for the Atletico coaches. Thus, given his qualities and great physical condition, he could be seen playing as a striker, winger, midfielder and even center back.

Throughout his eight seasons at our club. In the collective memory of all the athletes will be his goal in the Recopa del 62 against Fiorentina – 3-0 and Jones scored the first goal of the match – and the double scored by the Malabo in the last league game played at the Stadium Metropolitano on March 27, 1966. That day, our team climbed to the top of the classification, a fundamental situation to win the title. During his rojiblanco Jones career he scored 50 goals and won five titles: LaLiga 1965/66, three Cups (1960, 1961 and 1965) and the historic Recopa del 62 against Fiorentina.

