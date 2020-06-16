Miguel Herrera revealed what are his conditions to leave the Águilas del América

Share it:

Miguel Herrera revealed what his conditions are to leave the Águilas del América (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

Miguel "Piojo" Herrera has become a figure of America in recent years despite having retired as a player several seasons ago. In his second stage as coach with the Eagles, the Mexican got a renewal of four more years.

However, the strategist clarified that if there is an attractive offer to leave the club, he would not think twice. Fortunately, I am now getting a four-year contract renegotiation, which gives you solidity, gives you stability, and will demand more of you to continue giving the results, ”he said in an interview with ESPN Radio Formula.

They are four years old, but they must be met, we must continue to give results

Miguel Herrera explained that there are offers that he could not reject if they are presented to him (Photo: Club América)

"I reiterate, there is a reassurance that if something important comes out in Europe with ideas of transcending, then, I have the word of the team owner, who can give me the green light to be able to leave "he assured.

Although the two-time champion as a coach has had MLS offers, he ruled out emigrating to the United States.. "From the start, I would be the first one who would not think about MLS if I am in America, The truth has sought me from the MLS, but I have said no, "he said.

“It is a growing League that is very solid, that is very strong and is a great opportunity, but if I am going out I think it would be to Europe; if not, I stay in America ”, said the Louse.

Miguel "Piojo" Herrera has become a figure of America in recent years (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



In addition, Miguel Herrera has already been the coach of the Mexican team at the time, so he does not rule out leaving El Nido for a new opportunity with the tricolor. "We are not talking about selection (with Emilio Azcárraga), the truth, but if he did it at a time when very good things were coming for America and halfway through the tournament he let me out,

"I think that the selection, without any problem, would be another of the things that would open that space, but I reiterate, we do not touch on that subject ”, he recounted about the talk he had with the owner of those from Coapa.

"He said to me:‘ If there is a project that opens up the sports part, that makes you grow, it would be very silly to miss important opportunities like the ones you are having right now in Mexico. ’ He said: "Come on, go ahead, I'm the first to support you," "he explained.

He said that Azcárraga's words give him peace of mind to see options for a future where he has growth. Further, He explained that he achieved a fourth year of contract when there were initially three, but he recognized that they were not the same amounts of money that had been raised by the situation of the crisis due to the coronavirus.

Miguel Herrera renewed for four more years with the azulcrema institution (Photo: Club América)

“Four years of contract means that I have to add much more trophies for the curriculum, for what is coming. I want you to remember how they do it today with technicians like Enrique Meza, like (Víctor Manuel) Vucetich; of course, don (Ignacio) ‘Nacho’ Trelles, (Ricardo) ‘Tuca’ Ferretti. Those successful and winning technicians, because we want to live up to them and add as many trophies ”, he noted.

And, this Monday, the azulcremas announced the renewal of the contract with Herrera. "Our coach came to the club in a second stage for the Apertura 2017 tournament, where he has achieved a 59% effectiveness in the points played in the League", they highlighted in a press release.

“There is complete confidence in the project, and our wish is that it remains for many years at the helm of the first team. We are sure that more titles will come with Miguel in charge ”, commented Santiago Baños, sports president of the club.

