Miguel Gimeno, player of Helios Zaragoza, dies in a traffic accident

Miguel Gimeno, 21-year base of Helios Zaragoza He died in a traffic accident last Saturday in the port of Herrera, the highest level of the Basque roads, which separates the region of the Mountain from the Rioja Alavesa. Gimeno went to Vitoria with his girlfriend María to watch the basketball game of Euroleague between Kirolbet Baskonia and the FC Barcelona.

The two took the opportunity to enjoy the city of Vitoria throughout Friday and on Saturday they were preparing to return to Saragossa. Instead of traveling on the toll road, they traveled on the A-2124 road. Saturday was a freezing day in the province of Alava, with 2 degrees below zero in the capital, so most likely there was ice on the descent to Samaniego.

From the Aragonese Federation of Balonesto we want to send your deepest sympathy to your family, friends, coaches and colleagues of the Helios CN and send all our encouragement and support for such a painful loss. DEP https://t.co/DAUranNvGu pic.twitter.com/J3Z1TXM8Ni – FABASKET (@FabasketAragon) January 7, 2020

The car rushed through a ravine and Miguel died on the spot while his partner suffered a broken leg and craniocerebral trauma so he had to be transferred to the hospital of Santiago de Vitoria. Firefighters were forced to release them by state in which the vehicle was.

Mary was saved but the physical and psychological consequences are evident. It is also a basketball player, In this case, it belongs to the former Boscos de Aragonese First Division. The Zaragoza basket is mourning and impacted by the incident.