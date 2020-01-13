Miguel Bosé presents his new children on Instagram

Share it:

Miguel Bosé, originally from Spain and singer of musical successes such as Amante Bandido and Die de amor, grows his family and introduces his new members on Instagram.

Miguel Bosé surprises his fans on social networks by announcing that his family grew up and Max and Pancho are the new members, who have him crazy with joy.

Max and Pancho are Miguel Bosé's new puppies and he already feels them as part of his family. Actually the Spanish artist loves animals and is happy that they have arrived at his home.

Bosé, who currently lives in Mexico City, publishes a video in which he appreciates sharing moments with his new dogs, which are of the Golden Retriever breed.

Such a beautiful company "," I love them! I love you! "," They are beautiful! "," Beautiful "," How handsome ", are some of the comments that Miguel Bosé express on Instagram his followers.

Miguel Bosé loves animals and always has several pets at home, especially since his little children, Tadeo and Diego, fascinate them.

Luis Miguel González Bosé is the full name of the famous artist and apart from singer is a Panamanian musician and actor of Spanish origin.

According to information in his biography, he has Panamanian, Spanish, Italian and Colombian nationalities and throughout his artistic career he has sold more than thirty million copies worldwide.