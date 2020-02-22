TV Shows

Miguel Bosé confesses if he has a new relationship

February 22, 2020
Edie Perez
Miguel Bosé, originally from Spain and who lives in Mexico City today and for several years, says on Twitter that he does not know who is the alleged sentimental couple with whom he was captured in days gone by.

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported a few days ago that Miguel Bosé, singer of musical successes like Bandido and I will love you, would be premiering romance, after his separation from Nacho Palau, with whom he was for 26 years.

Miguel Bosé traveled to Spain to meet his new partner, announced the aforementioned medium, and so far his identity is unknown.

And through a tuir, Bosé gives his opinion on what the aforementioned media published about the fact that he has a new partner.

Woe to me unfortunate that apparently I have a new partner and I don't know who he is! If anyone knows about her please give me clues or I will spend this day alone! Who according to you would be the ideal? "

It seems to Bosé, rather than bothering him, the affirmation of this medium caused him a lot of grace and with a good sense of humor he answered in his own way.

Miguel Bosé knows that Nacho Palau has been his romantic partner in the last three decades, although at the beginning of the 80s he was associated with Daniela Romo.

Daniela and Miguel always denied a romance and are very good friends, each one manifests it on their side in the interviews they do.







