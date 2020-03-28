TV Shows

Miguel Bosé and his alarming message in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic

March 28, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Miguel Bosé shared in his Instagram feed a series of photographs of his beloved Spain, where you can see how the streets of Madrid look lonely in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that plagues humanity; It should be noted that said country the virus has killed 5,690 people.

In his post on Instagram, the Spanish singer commented, "The pain and frustration I feel seeing this and knowing everything behind it, from the suffering of the families to the solidarity effort of the professionals of public order and hospital, I am outraged by in such a way that all I want is to see the end of so much regret, the country's government does not measure up, but we already knew that. "

Likewise, Miguel Bosé assured that the worst is yet to come in Mexico in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Here in Mexico the attack is just beginning, the worst is yet to come. I am with each and every one of you, strength and endurance, I love you.

The interpreter, who lost his mother a few days ago, asked all Mexicans to stay home.

READ:  Coronavirus (COVID-19) separates Jacky Bracamontes and his family

In Mexico, people infected by Coronavirus continue to increase; the new update by the Ministry of Health indicates that as of today there are 717 cases of COVID-19 in our country; 12 deaths have been recorded.

