Miguel Bosé and his alarming message in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic

Miguel Bosé shared in his Instagram feed a series of photographs of his beloved Spain, where you can see how the streets of Madrid look lonely in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that plagues humanity; It should be noted that said country the virus has killed 5,690 people.
In his post on Instagram, the Spanish singer commented, "The pain and frustration I feel seeing this and knowing everything behind it, from the suffering of the families to the solidarity effort of the professionals of public order and hospital, I am outraged by in such a way that all I want is to see the end of so much regret, the country's government does not measure up, but we already knew that. "
Likewise, Miguel Bosé assured that the worst is yet to come in Mexico in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
Here in Mexico the attack is just beginning, the worst is yet to come. I am with each and every one of you, strength and endurance, I love you.
The interpreter, who lost his mother a few days ago, asked all Mexicans to stay home.
In Mexico, people infected by Coronavirus continue to increase; the new update by the Ministry of Health indicates that as of today there are 717 cases of COVID-19 in our country; 12 deaths have been recorded.
You may also like:
Why did Lucía Bosé, mother of Miguel Bosé, have blue hair?
More than 100,000 people have recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus
When will coronavirus be controlled? WHO responds
. (tagsToTranslate) Pandemic (t) Coronavirus (t) Miguel Bosé (t) Covid-19 (t) Coronavirus Mexico
Add Comment