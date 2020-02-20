Miguel Ángel Silvestre and his training for Sky Rojo (Netflix)

Share it:

Michelangelo Silvestre He is spending a season in Santa Cruz de Tenerife but his thing is not on a vacation in a luxury resort, the actor is leaving the skin in his new series 'Red Sky', A production of Netflix Spain together with the creator of 'La casa de papel', Álex Pina. Long and exhausting filming sessions, but also very intense days in the gym to put muscle to his role in the series.

Focused on the dark world of prostitution, 'Red Sky' He introduces three women fleeing an hostess club after leaving his pimp badly wounded and from there they live a persecution by both police and the gunmen of the pimp. Your options: or keep running away or deal with your crimes.

A great bet of Netflix and Michelangelo Silvestre, that after his committed role in 'In the corridor of death', where he gave life to prisoner Pablo Ibar and had to train to "sniff" like another prisoner in jail, he returns to a role where his physique will have great relevance.

We already saw a change of look very strong when he dyed platinum blond and shared it on social networks but now, Michelangelo Silvestre It has gone a little further. From the Casablanca gymnasium, one of the best known of the Canary Island, the actor tones each and every one of the muscles of his worked dumbbell-based body, with a sports cap and pants but without any need for a shirt, at least for Upload the photo to Instagram.

From the sports center itself they have also been very grateful that the interpreter has chosen their facilities to continue tanning their muscles and they have shared it on their social networks.

With the city of Santa Cruz de Tenerife revolutionized with this shoot that includes other actors such as Verónica Sánchez, Yany Prado, Lali Espósito, Asier Etxeandia or Enric Auquer, we have already been able to locate small scenes of how the series is going to go. Look at Michelangelo Silvestre and his "support" in the car …

We will follow this shoot and the training from Michelangelo Silvestre for 'Red Sky' from Netflix, which is always a source of inspiration to achieve a well defined body.

