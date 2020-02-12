Sports

Miguel Ángel Ortega, the 'bilingual' coach of Perfumerías Avenida

February 12, 2020
Edie Perez
Miguel Angel Ortega, Perfumerías Avenida coach has gone viral after the dead time recital he gave during a match in which he tries with all the intention of the world express as clearly as possible so that national and international players understand what is the strategy.

After asking for the dead time, this golden dead time begins in which it gradually warms up, begins with a shy "And there, stop here, we do not block "to end some of the epic phrases that have gone viral already among users: "we don't do crazy decision".

However, the great phrase that has caused everyone's laughter has been the following: "I come here and stop here, my 'feis' player is down here, are you following me?"That last question leaves the narrators almost speechless, not to mention the players of Perfumerías Avenida that few will have explicitly understood the message from Ortega.

