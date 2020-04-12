Miguel Ángel Jiménez asks for the resignation of the Government: "That they all leave at once"

Miguel Ángel Jiménez, winner of four Ryder Cup, asked in an interview for the resignation of the Spanish Government after the coronavirus crisis. The Spanish golfer has been blunt and very critical from the Dominican Republic, where it resides, on the Government's action in this global pandemic, asking that "all go away"

"All the fault is with those who are ruling us, who go away at once. Let what I have just said be heard very loudly ", Jiménez was so forceful that he explained his criticism in depth, warning that from the state power the World Health Organization was ignored:" The Barcelona Mobile Congress was suspended, the Geneva Motor Show … See how Madrid is with March 8 and 9 with the act of VOX"sentence.

This was stated on Canal Sur Radio: "What happens, when this pandemic ends, is that there be a Block resignation of the entire Government of Spain. We have been misled, in February the WHO's recommendations were already "requesting a block resignation of the entire government.

From his post in the Dominican Republic, he analyzed the Spanish situation, and told what his day to day is: "It is a tragedy, an imprisonment. We can't have parties here but we can go for a walk. I have my residence here and it is where I have to be, "said the golfer.