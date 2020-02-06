Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo returns to Netflix, this is the release date of Narcos 2

Share it:

For narcoseries lovers, a story returns that portrays the situation of Mexico and drugs in the 80's and 90's: ‘Narcos 2’.

Through social networks, Netflix announced the launch of this production that portrays the life of Miguel Angel Gallardo Felix, better known as 'The Godfather'.

After being found by law, the drug lord looks for ways to avoid jail, delivering ‘Narcos 2’ will take the second part of this story streaming to the screen Diego Luna

In the promotional video, the drug dealer can be seen wearing dark glasses and the legend “Catch me if you can” is read.

"Everyone is hungry for something, but if you cramp up, here even the most kid ends up in the cage," the actor who plays Felix Gallardo is heard to say.

It is expected that this season more will be known about the successors of “The Godfather”, such as the Arellano Félix brothers, of Sandra Ávila Beltrán the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ or even about Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Chapo”.

It will be this February 13 that the Narcos Mexico series arrives on the screen, so many fans are already looking forward to 2020.

With this announcement, Netflix begins to release some of the news that will arrive in the catalog for next year.

