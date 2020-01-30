Might & Magic Chess Royale: Ubisoft's fantasy autobattler is free on PC, iOS and Android

Share it:

Ubisoft Entertainment's digital forges churn out Might & Magic: Chess Royale, an autobattler veined with role-playing and strategy that can already be downloaded and used for free on PC and iOS and Android mobile systems.

The new project of the French videogame giant takes up the playful formula of successful mobile apps such as Teamfight Tacticts and Chess Rush to graft the elements of originality and uniqueness represented, for example, by the possibility of clash against 99 other users during the same game and from a learning curve that is not particularly steep for those who only approach this kind of interactive experience now.

The title falls in fact in the role of the Commander of an army of warriors from the universe of Might & Magic and called to fight against hordes of enemies within a constantly changing multiplayer game scenario.

The mobile versions of Might & Magic Chess Royale can be downloaded from the pages of theApp Store he was born in Google Play Store, while for the PC edition, which is also free-to-play, it is possible to redeem a copy on Uplay. Take a look at the launch trailer and presentation images and tell us what you think of the new one Ubisoft fantasy autobattler.