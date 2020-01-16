Might and Magic Chess Royale: new mix of battle royale and auto chess

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ubisoft has presented a new strategy video game that mixes battle royale elements with other auto chess type, two of the most fashionable genres today. So, Might and Magic Chess Royale it plans to reach PC and mobile iOS and Android next January 30th, free to play video game that proposes massive confrontations for up to 100 players in which only one can remain standing.

Available on January 30 on PC, iOS and Android

Thus, and with the aim of collecting the best of successful formulas such as Fortnite from Epic Games or the most recent Teamfight Tactics from Riot Games, Ubisoft aims to offer the best of both worlds in a new bet based on the famous universe of Might and Magic.

For this he invites us to take part in auto chess style fighting for up to 100 players, of which only one can survive, which will rise with victory. To do this, its managers propose quick departures of some ten minutes long and a devilishly fast pace for this type of videogames.

The mechanics are based on one on one fights on extensive boards as battlefields; by beating an opponent, the winner can improve your champion or recruit others to accompany you in the next fight; This is where the strategy and tactics of each user comes into play.

Might and Magic Chess Royale will arrive on the market as free to play on March 30, as we say, both for PC as for mobile iOS and Android with the bet of the game crossing between platforms.

Fans of the chess car are in luck, since in mid-March the popular will arrive TFT to mobile platforms, also with cross game with PC users.

Source | Ubisoft