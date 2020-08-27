Midnight Sun, incredible success in Italy: the new Twilight book is first on Amazon

Share it:

On the day of Tenet’s arrival with Robert Pattinson in Italian cinemas, fans of Edward’s interpreter have something to celebrate thanks to the resounding success of Midnight Sun, new book in the saga of Twilight already at the top of the rankings of the Bel Paese.

The new novel, available from 24 September next, it is already number 1 in the Amazon Italy sales ranking, with pre-orders already open at a price of 9.99 euros for the ebook format and 19.99 euros for the paper format.

After all, a good morning starts in the morning for the saga of Twilight: of the 160 million copies sold worldwide, more than 5 had come from Italy, and the return of the saga with this spin-off certainly represents a much awaited gift for fans. In Midnight Sun the iconic love story between Bella and Edward will be told this time from the vampire’s point of view. Lived as the beautiful vampire, the story that fans know takes on a new, darker and more tormented guise: meeting Bella is the scariest and most intriguing thing that has ever happened to Edward in his long life as a vampire, and as fans learn fascinating new details about his past they will also understand why this is the toughest challenge of his life.

With Midnight Sun Stephenie Meyer wants to bring her fans back to the world that captured a generation of readers: “I hope this book gives my readers a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while. I can’t say how much I appreciate their patience and support over the years it took me to finish Midnight Sun“.

The book, needless to say, has already become one of the biggest hits of the year in the US.