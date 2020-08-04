Midnight Sun, debut in the USA today: we know all about the new Twilight book

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Announced for the first time in 2008, the year Twilight made its debut in theaters, the expected one Midnight Sun finally arrives today, August 4, in US bookstores. Waiting to see it in Italy on September 24th, here is all you need to know about Stephenie Meyer's new novel.

Let's start by saying that Midnight Sam is neither a prequel nor a continuation of the events narrated in the saga, but will tell the Twilight events from Edward Cullen's point of view. This is the official synopsis: "Digging deeper into Edward's fascinating past and the depth of his thoughts, we will learn to understand why this is the most complex dilemma of his life. How can he fall in love with Bella knowing he is endangering his life? In Midnight Sun, Stephanie Meyer takes us back to a world that has fascinated millions of readers, embroidering on the myth of Hades and Persephone and giving us an epic novel about the pleasure and devastating consequences of deeper love. "

If you have already read the Midnight Sun chapters leaked online more than ten years ago, which is why Meyer had decided to publish all her work on her website by interrupting the writing of the novel, you may find some surprises. In an interview, the author has indeed pointed out "no longer be the same person as before", since she is now a mother, and therefore may have changed several parts she had previously worked on.

As for a future film adaptation, the main problem is that it would be a sort of Twilight remake. "It would be interesting to direct an adaptation of Midnight Sun. The project is decidedly fascinating. Robert Pattinson is now entangled with Batman and Kristen Stewart with a million wonderful projects. Who can say what will happen?" commented Catherine Hardwicke, director of the first chapter of the saga.