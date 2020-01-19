Midnight of My Hero Academia comes to life thanks to the work of this cosplayer

Share it:

The work created by Kohei Horikoshi immediately convinced critics and audiences thanks to the enormous originality of the Japanese author, evident not only in the characteristics of the Quirks, but also in the design of the varied protagonists. After the Camie cosplay of My Hero Academia, we see the one dedicated to Midnight

As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the news, the cosplayer who ventured into reproducing the character clothing seen in the series that follows the events of Midoriya, is the famous Kalinka Fox. The post attracted the attention of fans of the work, which quickly made the image accumulate more than 20 thousand likes. Given the great success enjoyed by the series, it is not surprising that more and more cosplayers are recreating superheroes and their opponents born from the mind of the Japanese mangaka.

In the meantime, the anime is stopped at the thirteenth episode of the fourth season, if you have not already done so we recommend you read our review of the last episode of My Hero Academia aired, as you know the show is available in simulcast in the streaming catalog of VVVVID and Crunchyroll, the series is consisting of 25 episodes and as usual it was produced by Studio BONES, also responsible for the previous seasons.