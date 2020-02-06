'Midnight Mass', the new Netflix, is already cast

Share it:

He conquered us with 'The curse of Hill House', scared us with Doctor Dream ' Y intends to continue doing so with 'The curse of Bly Manor', second installment of his famous series of Netflix, but Mike Flanagan is unstoppable and has just closed the cast of his new series with the platform streaming. We already talked about her, 'Midnight Mass', and today we just learned that Kate Siegel, his wife and muse who already starred in his movie 'Hush', will be the protagonist of it.

Together with her, they will be in the program Zach Gilford ('The Purge: Anarchy') and Hamish Linklater ('Legion'). And these will be joined Annabeth Gish ('The Curse of Hill House'), Michael Trucco ('Hunter Killer'), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Henry Thomas ('The Curse of Hill House'), Rahul Abburi ('Killer Ransom'), Crystal balint ('The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco'), Matt Biedel ('Altered Carbon'), Alex Essoe ('Doctor Dream'), Rahul Kohli ('Supergirl'), Kristin Lehman ('The Chronicles of Riddick'), Robert Longstreet ('Doctor Dream'), Igby Rigney ('Blue Bloods') and Annarah Shephard.

Under the title of 'Midnight Mass', the new series will consist of seven episodes and he will present to us "an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a charismatic and mysterious young priest." Flanagan will direct and act as executive producer In this series, which surely ends up among the most watched in the Netflix catalog in the future. At the moment the release date is unknown, but we will continue informing.