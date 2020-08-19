Midnight Mass, production of the new Netflix series by Mike Flanagan has restarted

Share it:

After the experience with Doctor Sleep and during the processing of Revival always for the cinema, Mike Flanagan he can finally go back behind his beloved camera to shoot the highly anticipated Midnight Mass for Netflix, a new original series that apparently will be the author's next project.

The cameras have in fact turned on again on the set of the original of the streaming giant, and we can't wait to be able to admire something official related to the project.

According to the synopsis, in Midnight Mass "an isolated community on the island experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a young man charismatic and mysterious priest". All episodes of the series will be directed by Mike Flanagan, and the series features some interesting links to the director's other works.

For example, in her film Hush the protagonist – played by Kate Siegel – is a writer who is working on a novel entitled her own Midnight Mass; or, in Gerald's Game (based on Stephen King's novel of the same name), a copy of a book of the same title appears at one point.

Filming on Midnight Mass began in 2020 in Vancouver, but the Pandemic forced production to stop. Flanagan is also currently busy producing The Haunting of Bly Manor.

What do you think? Let us know yours in the comments. Meanwhile, we remind you that Midnight Mass also sees in the cast Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish is Henry Thomas.