Middlewest: the fascinating authorial power of Skottie Young

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Anger, a feeling that completely removes any inhibiting brake to give vent to an emotion as primordial as it is subjective. From the time of Ancient Greece anger (or anger, to be more specific) was considered by Seneca as a madness inherent in man, by Aristotle instead as a social revenge dictated by the unstoppable desire to react to an unjust suffered on own person or others. But why are we talking about this? Simple, because anger is the driving force behind Middlewest's action: the awaited new work by Skottie Young which, courtesy of BAO Publishing, we were able to savor in the first, intriguing, volume to be released in Italy on March 5.

The American artist is now synonymous with quality thanks to his dual role as a draftsman and writer who, year after year, have led him to refine this dual role in products that are increasingly relevant in terms of content as well as artistic. Known to most for the work on Marvel Comics (Deadpool, Rocket Racoon & Groot) and with Neil Gaiman, Skottie Young rightly got the limelight with I hate favolandia: a work that we strongly recommend you to recover perhaps after tasting the first issue of Middlewest.

What's up in Farmington?

Abel, main protagonist of Middlewst, lives with his father in Farmington, a town that fully follows the classic American style. For work he delivers the newspapers in the morning, he spends his free time with his friends but, as often happens in families, the relationship with the father is decidedly difficult. Just during a heated verbal diatribe, due to a surge of anger from his father, something frightening appears in Farmington … A dismal entity moved by the natural element of the wind in the form of a devastating tornado.

This mysterious phenomenon scares Abel who, without hesitation, runs away from his home with Fox. This is a fox that, cleverly exploited by the author as a shoulder, will accompany the protagonist in his adventures giving him his cunning and malice thanks to his incurable little talk mixed with a cynical and cold character. Volpe speaks and is one of the most interesting elements of the narrative construction of the product.

The first volume takes us by the hand with the beginnings of this "journey" of Abel and Volpe among the various provinces of the Middlewest and, between wacky encounters and twists, magical, esoteric elements are finally placed on the plate of the work that catch the eye. Page after page, masterfully packaged thanks to lean and coherent dialogues with the characters, they increase the questions that Abel himself asks which, consequently, the reader himself tries to give a keystone.

Result? Skottie Young, with the first volume, leaves everything in "stasis" finally concluding with an adrenaline climax such as to want as soon as possible to continue reading this story consisting of a well-established script that dares to the right point.

Artistic style and care of the characters, Middlewest is a small authorial jewel

As said, Skottie Young has worked exclusively as a writer in the Middlewest, totally delegating the artistic part to Jorge Corona (well-known artist of Image Comics): very fitting with the tones of the story. The imperfect trait of the designer, flanked by a colorful palette of colors, perfectly exudes the emotional and charismatic heart that the writer himself has impressed on each of the protagonists of the work. Starting from Abel, and from that fear expressed in his face that we still find in our mind as we write these words, up to the Fox each trait is currently masterfully designed to measure without any smudging. Finally interesting to praise the care in the various "secondary" characters of Middlewest which, albeit in a few bars, immediately permeate a characterization such that, we are sure, they will be appreciated in the forthcoming chapters of the work. We don't say anything else, and we do it so as not to take away from you that magical sensation of discovering a comic book step by step which, at least for what we have analyzed so far, deserves an opportunity without a doubt given its fascinating authorial potential.