Microsoft X Bethesda, Phil Spencer: games announced and not for an ‘incredible’ future

Following the announcement of the acquisition of Zenimax from Microsoft, many observers have expressed their views on what could be the common future of Xbox and Bethesda.

Obviously, among those who have publicly commented on the event, we also find Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s gaming division. The verdecrociato executive discussed the acquisition in particular in an interesting joint interview that saw him protagonist together with Pete Hines e Todd Howard, of Bethesda.

In discussing the agreement, Spencer highlighted how the software house has always had the courage to innovate, along the path of the cloud, but also of Virtual Reality, with The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR. This element, combined with the talent of developers and a focus on the quality of its products, convinced him that the partnership could bear excellent results. Spencer also piqued the players’ imagination, claiming that he had the chance to discover the future plans of the teams in forces at Bethesda and learning numerous details about games already known and on titles not announced. Based on the information in his possession, the Microsoft executive is planning a future “incredibly exciting“, thanks in particular to the willingness of the Bethesda teams to always go further and try their hand at new challenges.

At the moment, as for the realm Xbox Series X e PC, it has already been confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield will arrive on Xbox Game Pass at launch.