Microsoft will not hold face-to-face events again until July 2021

The face-to-face events will seem to us a thing of the distant past soon after the multiple cancellations that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, even more when large-scale companies get off the car in the long term

Microsoft has announced that they will not hold a face-to-face event until July 2021 as a precaution, although they do leave the door open for some key presentation that cannot be held through a live broadcast.

We understand that when presenting Xbox Series X The means so that they can test the console with their own hands will be one of those that will not be able to skip if they want there to be confidence in their system. Apart from that, everything seems canceled for now.

"In light of the challenges presented by COVID-19, Microsoft has been closely monitoring the situation and developing the global situation by reviewing the company's face-to-face event strategy around the world. As a company, Microsoft has made the decision to move all of our external and internal events into a digital experience until July 2021. This includes the future MVP & RD Summit that is still dated between March 28 and April 2, 2021. We will continue evaluating the situation and hope to reconnect in person when the situation allows"

Truly bad things would have to go for us so that the pandemic is not fully under control by July of next year, but at Microsoft they have wanted to keep their backs and have announced a distancing plan that will last more than a year. We will see how this and other industries evolve as a result of these events that have changed everything.