Microsoft will continue betting on the purchase with installments with Xbox Series X

Some time ago Microsoft launched the Xbox All Access program, allowing almost anyone to get an Xbox One console and subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass through installment payments.

If what worries you ahead of the premiere of Xbox Series X is having to shell out the hundreds of euros that it will cost. You may be interested to know that Phil Spencer has confirmed that they will continue to offer payment in installments without any commission for the purchase of the new consoles.

And that is the second point of interest in the statements that Spencer has made chatting with IGN, since he said consoles, in the plural, despite the fact that only one model of the new platform is announced

Before we knew Xbox Series X, there were numerous rumors that pointed to a family of consoles with different capacities and prices. In addition, the name Xbox Series also suggested that X will not be the only desktop that Microsoft launches from Christmas 2020.

At the moment Xbox Series X is still dated for Christmas this year as well as PS5, neither of the two new generation consoles seem to have been affected to date by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced to delay movies, video games and events in all the world. This situation may change in the coming weeks and we will end up having a premiere in 2021.

Already in October of last year we learned that Xbox One could be exchanged for Xbox Series X with the Xbox All Access program, but now Spencer's statements indicate that they will bet heavily on this form of purchase.