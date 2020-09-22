Microsoft: which teams will enter Xbox Game Studios after the acquisition of Bethesda?

The news of the acquisition of ZeniMax by Microsoft has shaken the entire digital entertainment industry and surprised millions of fans: the entry of Bethesda into the orbit of the Redmond house should in fact involve the arrival of its numerous software house in Xbox Game Studios.

Through the incorporation into Microsoft of the companies connected to the multinational giant ZeniMax Media, the Xbox division is preparing to absorb something like 2,300 employees between developers, programmers, authors, designers and executives of the different realities that gravitate in the orbit of Bethesda.

As specified by the editors of Xbox Wire’s “institutional blog”, the agreements signed with ZeniMax Media should lead to the entry of Bethesda’s software houses in the Xbox Game Studios, but with the possibility of continue the development of their titles and the guarantee of complete autonomy in their publication.

Xbox Game Studios should therefore have enriched, among others, Bethesda Game Studios, ID Software, ZeniMax Online Studios and Arkane studios. But not only. Also under this historic agreement, Microsoft is also preparing to acquire Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios. To give a sense of the real scope of this partnership, however, is the list of intellectual properties absorbed by Microsoft, with blockbusters of the caliber of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, RAGE, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Prey, Quake, Dishonored e Starfield.