Microsoft wants Game Pass to be in all its future products

If you think the service Xbox Game Pass It is too good to be true and you hope that the dream is over soon you are not on the right track. Ben Decker, from Microsoft, has recently stated that Game Pass is not an experiment and that they want it to be available on all their future devices (presumably referring to future consoles).

The service will be available on Xbox X Series and the idea is to go much further and be one of the main products of Microsoft and the Xbox brand in the future, because its success has been proven efficiency in recent months with dozens of games new and relevant constantly adding to a rather overwhelming catalog.

It is currently possible to enjoy Game Pass on all versions of Xbox One and also on PC, with the possibility of paying a subscription that includes access on both platforms as well as Xbox Live Gold for Microsoft consoles; all at a very competitive price that will undoubtedly affect how the competition faces the generation that will start later this year.

