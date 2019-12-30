Microsoft Store: Bayonetta 2 and Luigi's Mansion 3 among the new fake Nintendo games

Share it:

Over the past few days it has been possible to record a sort of invasion of the Microsoft Store by a series of video games of dubious origin which boast names and covers inspired by some of the most famous IP Nintendo or the free to play for the most popular smartphones.

All these games seem to have in common the software house, which takes the name of Vidodoo0 and has published many games of this type on the store of the giant in Redmond. In some cases we talk about titles available for free, in others of products to buy at more or less high prices. In any case, these are very poor quality games that aim to cash in as much as possible by leveraging the distraction and misinformation of the buyers.

Here are some of the games that have appeared on the Microsoft store recently:

Bayonetta 2 Smash Space Enemies (sold for € 19.99)

Brawl Stars Shelly Roads Runner

Daemon X Machina

Disney Frozen Adventures Match 3

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D

Duty Solder Call of Light

Fire Emblem: Three Houses A Wizards

Grand Battle Royale Pixel FPS Pixel Gun

Kirby Triple Deluxe Demon Invasion

Luigis Mansion 3 Sports Day (sold for € 19.99)

Max Brawl Stars

Ninja Turtles Legends Turtle

Pokémon Sword Pixel Heroes (sold for € 18.99)

Rick and Morty Apex

Starlink Battle for Atlas Zorgs Escape

The Elder Scrolls Blades Legends

It is not clear what Nintendo's response will be to this bizarre situation, which highlights that on the Microsoft Store there is not great attention towards the applications to be offered for sale.

