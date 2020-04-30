Microsoft shares for the first time the number of Xbox Game Pass users reaching 10 million

Share it:

It is difficult for Microsoft to open up about the exact figures of some of its services. Xbox Game Pass It has been active for years and we have never known exactly how many users had managed to knead the subscription service.

Now the latest presentation of the company's results has revealed that more than 10 million people are targeting this massive catalog of games for PC and Xbox One, as reported by @DomsPlaying on Twitter.

This service offers hundreds of games between renowned titles and new releases for € 9.99 on Xbox One and € 4.99 on PC, there is also a subscription that gives access to the service on both platforms and Xbox Live subscription for 14.99 €.

It is often easy to find Xbox Game Pass for € 1 in a rebate that is usually for new users but also appears from time to time to renew a previous subscription, making it a tremendously accessible service for millions of players.

The figures given during the presentation also speak of 90 million active users on Xbox Live, hundreds of thousands of users for Project xCloud and record activity for Xbox in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Every month new and great games are added to this catalog with which Microsoft wants to continue for a long time, including the new generation, where they will continue to release games and if they continue with the current policy, it will be possible to play all the Xbox Game releases Studios from day one only with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.