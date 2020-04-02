Microsoft says they are not working on Scalebound again

Share it:

Despite various rumors, it is not true that it is in development for the Nintendo Switch, nor has PlatinumGames resumed the game, nor is there anyone in charge of resurrecting Microsoft Scalebound.

Phil Spencer made it clear in an interview with IGN that this action video game in the form of the original IP that was in development at the PlatinumGames studio and whose rights belong to those of Redmond has not been resurrected in any way.

The manager did acknowledge that he did not like the way in which this development was managed. "I have a lot of respect for Platinum, Kamiya and the team and there is no rancor of any kind. We talk to them and there are no quarrels between our teams. We tried to do something and it didn't go well"

"I regret having made public what we were trying to do. I learned something about making Fable Legends and Scalebound public before I had a real and credible plan that I could secure and pull through. We just didn't get there with Scalebound and the team. And I say it for both teams"

"Of course we all get a little pissed off for not reaching our goals with that game. We are not working on it. I'm not on Platinum right now but I'm sure they don't work on it. We have turned the page. It's not a great achievement of my career to have canceled a game that we've been talking about for years. But if people out there think there's something going on, there's not"

If you have any hope of seeing Scalebound alive again, you should abandon it, judging by Spencer's statements. It is a license that they still have and that nobody knows what could be done with it in a few years, but for now they have turned the page. Of course, in PlatinumGames they would return to IP if Microsoft gave them the green light.