Microsoft Revolutionizes Notepad: Four Decades Later, AI Takes the Helm

In a groundbreaking development that marks a new era for one of computing’s most fundamental tools, Microsoft has unveiled an AI-powered rewriting feature for its classic Notepad application on Windows 11.

This transformation comes four decades after Notepad’s initial release in the 1980s, showcasing the tech giant’s commitment to modernizing even its most basic applications.

A New Chapter for an Old Friend

The iconic text editor that has been a faithful companion to Windows users since 1983 is getting a significant upgrade. The new AI-powered “Rewrite” tool (previously known as CoWriter) brings intelligent text manipulation capabilities to everyday users. This feature represents more than just an update—it’s a complete reimagining of how we interact with text on our computers.

What’s New in the AI Toolkit?

The Rewrite tool offers several powerful features:

Smart Text Rephrasing : Users can transform their writing with a simple right-click.

: Users can transform their writing with a simple right-click. Tone Adjustment : Switch between formal and casual writing styles effortlessly.

: Switch between formal and casual writing styles effortlessly. Length Modification : Expand or compress text while maintaining meaning

: Expand or compress text while maintaining meaning Format Changes: Adapt content for different purposes and audiences

How to Access the New Features

The new AI features are simple to use:

Highlight your text Right-click to open the context menu. Select the Rewrite option (or use Ctrl + I). Choose from three AI-generated variations.

Global Rollout Strategy

Microsoft is taking a measured approach to the release. The initial preview is available in select regions:

United States

United Kingdom

France

Canada

Italy

Germany

For users in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, access is available through Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions or with a Copilot Pro subscription.

Paint Gets an AI Makeover Too

Notepad isn’t the only classic Windows tool getting an AI upgrade. Microsoft Paint is also receiving significant enhancements:

Generative Fill : Add new elements while matching existing art styles.

: Add new elements while matching existing art styles. Generative Erase : Remove unwanted objects with AI-powered space filling

: Remove unwanted objects with AI-powered space filling Background Removal: Extract subjects from images with one click.

The Bigger Picture

This update represents more than just new features—it’s part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to integrate AI across its entire ecosystem. The company is carefully balancing innovation with usability, ensuring that these powerful new tools remain accessible to everyday users.

Looking Forward

As these features move from preview to general release, we can expect to see:

Expanded regional availability

Additional AI-powered capabilities

Enhanced integration with other Windows tools

Refined user experiences based on feedback

What this means for users

This update transforms Notepad from a simple text editor into a powerful writing assistant. Whether you’re drafting emails, writing reports, or working on creative projects, the new AI features can help you:

Save time on rewrites

Improve writing clarity

Experience different writing styles.

Maintain consistency in tone and format.

As we witness this historic evolution of one of computing’s most fundamental tools, it’s clear that Microsoft is setting new standards for what we can expect from even the most basic applications in our daily digital lives.