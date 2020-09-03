Microsoft renews and expands the Designed for Xbox program for accessories and peripherals

Share it:

Microsoft strongly believes in backward compatibility also with regard to accessories, as demonstrated by the full compatibility of the Xbox Series X controller with other devices in the Xbox family and Windows PC. The House of Redmond now presents now the renewed Designed for Xbox sticker and a new series of peripherals and accessories.

The Designed for Xbox program has a new logo (you can find it at the bottom of the news) and the possibility for partner companies to make their accessories compatible with PC, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

To date, there are over 34 Microsoft partner companies engaged in the production of Designed for Xbox peripherals, among the leading brands we find Bang & Olufsen, OtterBox, Nacon, Honeycomb Aeronautical, Geek Made Designs and Cable Matters. And again, RIG, Hori, SCUF Gaming, Logitech, Seagate Gaming, 8BitDo and Corsair, just to name a few. All names involved will post soon new accessories for all Microsoft platforms including headsets, controllers, cables, adapters, speakers and many other products.

Designed for Xbox si evolve and thus becomes a brand destined to gather under its wing products and accessories for PCs and all the consoles of the Xbox family.