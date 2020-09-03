Microsoft present at the Tokyo Game Show but Xbox Series X will not be there

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Xbox will be present at the Tokyo Game Show in late September as announced by Xbox Japan, however the international division he wanted to clarify about the event to be held during the Japanese show.

Microsoft clarifies the situation to avoid controversy and reminds that the Xbox showcase at TGS 2020 it is intended solely for the local public, the event will be broadcast in Japanese only without English subtitles or dubbing. Space for developers and local games, updates on Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC and events dedicated to the Japanese Minecraft community, while there will be no news on next-gen, games and Xbox Series X hardware.

This event should therefore not be seen as a substitute for the much rumored Inside Xbox of September, these are two very distinct and unrelated events, with the first made exclusively for the use and consumption of the Japanese public.

Microsoft will likely reveal in September Xbox Series X release date and price resulting in the opening of pre-orders, at the moment we know that the new console will be released in November in time for the holiday season … will we know more about the Xbox Series S, now revealed by numerous clues but not yet announced? We just have to wait to find out.