Microsoft makes it clear: it will continue to buy new studios

Sony's absence from the E3 2020 has pulled the tongue to Phil Spencer, head of the division Xbox, which has not only pronounced to confirm its attendance at the event and give a tug to its competitor, but also to talk about Microsoft's future plans. A roadmap that many wonder if it goes through buy more studios or if, on the contrary, the company is satisfied with the sixteen teams that it has accumulated over the past few years. Well, this is what Spencer has just said on the subject, in statements collected by Stevivor's colleagues:

"Forever We are open to acquire new developers. I like the geographical diversity we have cultivated with our studies, but if you look towards Asia, we don't have any first party studies there. I think that is an opportunity for us. We have passed from “acquisition mode” to “executor mode” and we are already sitting working on games with the studios, but I think that strong first party growth is still part of our strategy. I would love to see how we continue adding storytellers with new views to our portfolio. We want to give them the option of having some financial stability so that they can experiment with new things. We should be able to take some risks. ”

No exclusive Xbox X output

Despite the growth of its developer grid, Microsoft has confirmed that its new console, Xbox Series X, you will not have exclusives during your first year. All first party releases that come out during that period will also feature a version for Xbox One. This includes names like Halo Infinite and Hellblade II: Senua's Saga. According to the company it is a decision to have a “natural transition”To the next gen and to show commitment to the most loyal users and those who have just invested in their current platform. What will obviously not remove so that these games have greater performance and graphic finish in the new machine, which will arrive in Christmas of 2020.

