Microsoft launches Xbox Academy, the free course for aspiring developers

The curators of the English Microsoft Store, in collaboration with East London Arts and Music (ELAM), officially present Xbox Academy, a free course open to all those who wish to learn the basics of the videogame developer profession.

The workshops for aspiring developers organized by the house of Redmond it will happen remotely and, as announced, it will be completely free to allow fans and “to inspire the next generation of game creators by providing them with an insight into basic design and development concepts”.

The Xbox Academy will then take the form of a tutorial, with many digital courses to participate in including explanatory videos and free access to a rich documentation. Thanks also to the involvement of players from the gaming industry such as the team of Playground Games, Microsoft’s course promises to provide helpful advice for those wishing to pursue a professional career by embracing their favorite hobby. The same authors of Forza Horizon 4 and the new Fable for PC and Xbox Series X also promise to integrate the Xbox Academy to their 12-month placement program for the most promising figures among aspiring developers.

The first phase of the Xbox Academy will be held between 12 and 13 September and it will be limited: those who wish to participate can follow the instructions provided in the link to the site of the new Microsoft videogame course that you find at the bottom of the news.