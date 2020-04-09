         Microsoft launches Forza Street on the Play Store: you can already register in this spectacular car game

Share it:

The Microsoft-owned racing game franchise has a wheel set in mobile app stores: Forza Street is available in advance registration through Google Play Store. You can even play it if you download the APK to your Android mobile.

Racing games on Android abound, with all possible qualities. And there are a handful of heavyweights that They have earned recognition, criticism and a high volume of downloads.: the Asphalt saga, with Asphalt 9 as the last representative; Real racing 3; o Need for Speed, these three command great attention. And Microsoft wants to sneak its racing franchise among the best of mobile stores: Forza Street has just appeared on Google Play as a pre-registration. It is a good game that presents certain doubts, we have tested it.

Spectacular and limited racing in control

The only control available is the throttle and turbo.

The spectacular nature of Forza Motosport is maintained in its mobile version, this is something that is noticeable from the first steps of the tutorial. The cars are the originals, Microsoft has added a very wide options garage, all the vehicles are perfectly defined and also the scenes are recreated in detail. Now, the jump to mobiles makes the available control too limited since we can't even turn the steering wheel: just accelerate, control the brake balance and acceleration in the corners, activate the nitrous oxide turbo and little else. This causes Forza Street to drop many points and may disappoint the most Forza fans.

Since the control of cars is reduced, in the Forza Street the collecting of vehicles gains much more presence. As we said, the garage of options is very wide: from classic to the most sporty; all with their brand, with the real design and well defined. Like is logic, We will win cars as best we are in the races. And these will be rarer or less depending on how well we do it. Of course, the delivery of the vehicles can take a few days; time that can be eliminated by spending in-game currency, of course.

Microsoft Forza Street is a game that enters by sight and is quite disappointing due to its limitation at the controls. It has a story mode, championships and also multiplayer competition. It is a recommended racing game due to its graphic quality, also because it allows you to play a game quickly and without complications. Also without disturbing the ads, at least for now.

The game has officially landed on the Google Play Store, but cannot be downloaded yet: will be available to everyone next May 5 (also for iPhone). What do you want to try? You can download the XAPK from Apk Pure: you need to install its application to download it to the Forza Street mobile.