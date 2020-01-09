Microsoft is clear about the future of Xbox Game Pass: "It's not an experiment"

Share it:

Microsoft has ratified that Xbox Game Pass It is a cost effective service. The leader of the Xbox marketing department at Microsoft, Ben decker, has talked with The Washington Post about the strategy they will carry out with the next generation of consoles, whose first model will be called Xbox Series X.

Xbox Game Pass, a service designed for all devices

"We are committed to making Xbox game Pass available in the next generation," he says. “It is not an experiment for the current generation of consoles. It is a service in which our members can count for any of the products that we introduce in the future ”. He has not mentioned products of other companies, because in the past they sounded loud – without the backing of official sources – consoles such as Nintendo Switch or devices such as iPad.



Already last October, in a meeting with GamesIndustry, Agostino Simonetta, responsible for the ID @ Xbox program, said that those subscribed to the service "are more hooked" than before. The figures were clear: Subscribed users play 40% more games than before and, for more inri, they buy more games than before the service existed; which means that Xbox Games Pass encourages or awakens the purchase of some of the tested video games.

Phil Spencer It was also news today for showing a photograph of the CPU of Twitter through Twitter Xbox Series X, an image that is now part of his profile on that social network because, according to the manager, he wants it to be his lucky charm as it was an equivalent image when Project Scorpio (Xbox One X) was close to its launch in stores .

Xbox Series X will be launched in the market in Christmas of 2020 with Halo: Infinite, although it will also have confirmed games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, from Ninja Theory. The console also already has a slogan in Spain: "Feed Your Dreams".

