Microsoft games between Steam and Game Pass: Phil Spencer thanks PC fans and makes mea culpa

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After joking about the Halo Infinite memes on Craig, Phil Spencer wanted to thank the PC Gaming fans who are contributing to the success on Steam and Xbox Game Pass PC of titles such as Sea of ​​Thieves, Grounded and Halo The Master Chief Collection.

Reapplying to his mid-2019 tweet that was filming a VentureBeat special on the then little commitment from Microsoft in the PC environment, the established executive of the Redmond house has published a message on his social profiles in which he explains about "wanting to thank the community for the support you are giving us on PC. Over the years we have often made similar statements (in reference, in fact, to the sentences taken from the VentureBeat article, editor's note) and for this we have earned all those skeptical answers ".

In closing intervention, Spencer then underlines how "There is so much more work to do, but the support that our team is getting right now through the Xbox Game Pass on PC and Steam is really fantastic, thanks!".

The path taken by Microsoft on PC, therefore, seems to be the right one, judging also by the excellent feedback obtained recently with successful titles such as Grounded, and this without mentioning Microsoft Flight Simulator first on Steam after the opening of the pre-orders.