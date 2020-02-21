Microsoft Flight Simulator will include all the airports on the planet

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The developers of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator They have promised that they will have "all the airports in the world" in the game. From the most rural to the international airports, they have been edited by hand by Asobo Studio to offer the greatest possible fidelity.

The total number of airports has not been disclosed, although according to CIA data in 2013 there were about 40,000 airports on the planet. According to the developers in a new video, they have edited 37,000 of those airports by hand so that a detail is not lacking. From the size to the material of the landing surface and the position of the parking spaces of the aircraft.

Not all airports have received the same level of attention; the 80 "most played and crowded"They are the most detailed, according to the team. Those airports will have official names for their taxiways and a"definition of its most realistic surfaces".

There is even a greater range where the so-called "iconic airports" are in this development newspaper, they have been "modified to reach a new level of realism in flight simulators"Those airports include"unique materials and elements that match the real ones"and terraformed landscapes that"they place these airports in a real environment".

We assume that the main airports of major capitals of the world such as Madrid, Los Angeles, London, Berlin and so many others will have this type of airports where absolutely everything has been recreated with a level of fidelity that marries the proposal of this impossible simulator that aims to break all the limits of gender and the environment allowing us to travel the planet with recreated continents with an unprecedented level of detail to date.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive at PC and Xbox One sometime this year and given its ambition we assume that it will end up arriving at Xbox Series X with some series of important improvements.