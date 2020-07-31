Microsoft Flight Simulator: VR support comes for free by the end of 2020

Share it:

Many people dream of the possibility of piloting photo-realistic planes Microsoft Flight Simulator in the wonder of Virtual Reality, and apparently in the coming months they will be satisfied.

Asobo Studio and Xbox Game Studios have confirmed that VR support will be introduced in Microsoft Flight Simulator on the occasion of launch of the HP Reverb G2 headset, expected later this year. In a first period, the simulation will be available in Virtual Reality exclusively with the HP headset, but within a few months the support will be extended also to all the most common viewers on the market, such as Oculus and HTC Vive: "There is extra work for others to do. Let me explain, we will carry it on all devices – the most common ones. It will only take a few more months"Jorg Neumann told Eurogamer.net. The introduction of the VR support will be free, and will be part of the post-launch support plan for which significant free updates are scheduled on a monthly basis, including seasonal weather conditions and the shared cockpit, interspersed with paid DLC.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released on August 18th on PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store) in three different digital editions (Standard, Deluxe and Premium) and a mammoth 10-disc physical edition. It will also be available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog from day-one. Meanwhile, he has already taken the top spot on Steam, followed by other Xbox Game Studios games.