Microsoft Flight Simulator updates: first update coming

The release of the new flight simulator has been warmly received, with video game critics dispensing top marks in Microsoft Flight Simulator reviews.

The ambitious production was the result of an elaborate creative process, which required the developers of Asobo to juggle multiple technologies. Among the tools that allowed the Microsoft exclusive to take flight, there is also one partnership con Bing Maps. The development team has in fact leveraged the immense database of data and technologies to bring the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator. A certainly fascinating process, of which Asobo wanted to provide some background in a video dedicated that you can view at the opening of this news.

The software house also shared a new development diary with the public, with which the imminent arrival of the first update by Microsoft Flight Simulator. The update aims to resolve a large number of issues encountered by players. At the moment, Asobo is working hard on the patch: the release date of the latter will be announced on Thursday 27 August.

The game is enjoying considerable success, destined to grow following the introduction of VR support, expected by the end of the year, so much so that a significant impact of Microsoft Flight Simulator on the hardware market is estimated.