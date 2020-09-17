Microsoft Flight Simulator, update available: better performance and much more

As promised over the past few weeks, the Asobo has finally released a new update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which introduces a significant number of improvements.

In particular, the ambitious flight simulator welcomes several reinforcements on the front of the performance PC. Among the latter, we can mention improvements related to the times required by the screens of loading of the game and the reduction of the impact on CPU of the scenes set at the airports. There is also no lack of improvements in terms of the resources required of the GPU and improvements in managing the use of the memory.

But that’s not all: with patch 1.8.3.0, Asobo makes changes aimed at improving the experience with theuser interface, including the introduction of various filters and the refinement of support for navigating menus via the controller. Other improvements have also been dedicated toaerodynamics and the navigation system of many aircraft. Finally, we report the improvement of supports ai server reserved for the multiplayer sector.

Microsoft Flight Simulator surpassed one million players: theupdate 1.8.3.0 is now available for download, both on Windows Store be on Steam. Recall that Asobo has already confirmed the arrival of the game on Xbox consoles, but precise details have not yet been offered regarding the launch window.