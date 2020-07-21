Microsoft Flight Simulator, reality or fiction? Alpha gameplay video

Share it:

One month to go before the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator, but some lucky virtual pilots are already having the opportunity to fly thanks to the Alpha version.

If you are not among the lucky ones to have been selected, don't worry. You can also get an idea of ​​the simulation status by looking at i gameplay video of Microsoft Flight Simulator taken from the Alpha version. Uploaded to YouTube by the user Ify, they allow us to take a look at the magnificent panoramas of the game, among which the recreation of New York City stands out. Look at them too, we have attached them to this news.

Recall that the participants in the Alpha will also be able to take part in the Closed Beta of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will start on July 30th by anticipating the release of the actual game, set instead for August 18th on PC. From July 23rd however, other invitations to the Closed Beta will be sent, in ways to be announced soon. The title of Asobo Studio will be included from day-one in the Xbox Game Pess catalog and will be available for purchase in three different digital editions (Standard, Deluxe and Premium) and a mammoth 10-disc physical edition.