Microsoft Flight Simulator: new invitations for the Closed Beta are coming soon

Microsoft and Asobo Studios have announced some news for Microsoft Flight Simulator, the highly anticipated new flight simulator of the Redmond house coming out on August 18th.

Starting today, users selected for the Alpha phase will also be able to take part in the Closed Beta, but there is more to why new invitations are coming, more precisely, on July 23 Microsoft will reveal new information on the matter, not a random date since the Xbox Series X showcase will be held on the same day.

From next week, Microsoft Flight Simulator should therefore host a large number of additional players with incoming invitations and new possibilities to try the Closed Beta. Asobo then announces that content creators are the first time in the history of Flight Simulator they will be able to put their creations on sale through a dedicated marketplace.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available from August 18 on Game Pass and in a mammoth physical edition with ten discs, moreover difficult to expect less from a game that can count on 37,000 real airports generated by Bing maps, with 40 of these faithfully reproduced in every detail.