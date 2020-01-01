Microsoft Flight Simulator: Manhattan covered in snow in the 4K ingame video that celebrates 2020

Share it:

Thanks to the new 4K video packaged by the authors of Microsoft Flight Simulator to celebrate the arrival of 2020, the developers of the house in Redmond and the Asobo studios show us the snowy skyscrapers of the island of Manhattan and the beautiful whitewashed mountains.

Thanks to the incredible scalability of the graphics engine and the efforts made by the Xbox Game Studios, the new simulation video game in this historic series promises to push the limits of photorealism, an ambition that shines through in all its evidence in this new Christmas-themed video . In Asobo's plans there is, for example, compatibility with Ray Tracing and, above all, the creation of an open source model of the Earth within the next five years.

To enrich the splendid scenes of the movie that you find at the top of the news we also find the gameplay clips proposed on Twitter by official social channels of NVIDIA, thanks to which we can observe some spectacular landing scenes and overflight of natural and city settings driven by the computational power of the latest family graphics cards GeForce RTX.

All this, while we look forward to knowing the launch date of Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC and, presumably, Xbox One and Xbox Scarlett, the nextgen console finally known by its official name of Xbox Series X. In the meantime, we leave you to the above videos and a deepening on the gameplay dynamics related to the cockpits.