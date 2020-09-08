Microsoft Flight Simulator: let’s take off together, here’s the first flight lesson

Share it:

Finally available on PC, and awaiting the arrival of the game on the Xbox console, Microsoft Flight Simulator has now taken off in the homes of many fans.

For those who are entering the genre for the first time flight simulators or for players who want to perfect their skills as a driver, the Everyeye editorial team has thought of some dedicated appointments. We are talking about real “flying lessons” on Microsoft Flight Simulator, broadcast on Everyeye’s Twitch Channel on a regular basis.

Reference point in this new journey is Lorenzo Mosna, well-known personality of the Italian videogame universe. Already active on the Twitch Loreska Channel, the digital pilot is ready to take on the role of a flight instructor and accompany the community to discover the potential of Microsoft Flight Simulator. The first meeting was broadcast during the evening of Sunday 6 September and saw the topic at the center of the discussion “IFR flight planning and execution tutorial“.

If you missed the live streaming, however, do not worry: the appointment is in fact available in full version also in replica. You can find the first episode of this new format both at the opening of this news and on the YouTube Channel of Everyeye On Demand: enjoy!