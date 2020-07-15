Microsoft Flight Simulator lands soon on PC and Xbox Game Pass: release date revealed

Share it:

Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio are happy to announce that Microsoft Flight Simulator will be launched on PC on August 18th. From the same day, the simulation will also be available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog for PC, ready to be downloaded at no additional cost by all subscribers to the service.

"From light aircraft to larger jets, experience the sensation of piloting highly detailed aircraft in the new version of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Test your pilot skills between night flights, real-time weather simulations and live weather. Create your own flight plan to reach any destination on the planet. The world is at your fingertips ".

Microsoft Flight Simulator can already be pre-ordered on the Microsoft Store in three different editions:

Standard Edition (69.99 euros); includes basic experience;

(89.99 euros): the Deluxe Edition includes all the elements of Microsoft Flight Simulator, with the addition of 5 aircraft with exclusive flight models (Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI, Diamond Aircraft DV20, Textron Aviation Beechcraft Baron G58, Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat and Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk) and 5 additional international airports (Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands, Cairo International Airport in Egypt, Cape Town International Airport in South Africa, O'Hare International Airport in the USA and Adolfo Suárez Madrid – Barajas Airport in Spain. Premium Deluxe (€ 119.99): includes all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, with in addition 5 other aircraft (Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, Cirrus Aircraft SR22, Pipistrel Virus SW 121, Textron Aviation Cessna Citation Longitude and Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra) and 5 airports (Denver International Airport in the USA, Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, Frankfurt Airport in Germany, Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom and San Francisco International Airport in the USA).

In the gallery at the bottom you will find two tables that illustrate in detail all the planes and airports included in the different editions of the game. Xbox Game Pass subscribers they can play the Standard Edition at no additional cost.