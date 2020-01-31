Microsoft Flight Simulator increasingly photorealistic in new gameplay videos

Share it:

The developers of the Asobo team delight us with a new series of game footage from Microsoft Flight Simulator, the ambitious Microsoft project coming in 2020 on PC, Xbox One and, presumably, Xbox Series X, with immediate launch on the Xbox Game Pass .

The rich multimedia material offered to us by the French software house behind the success of A Plague Tale Innocence (also recently arrived in the Game Pass) allows us to appreciate the numerous improvements to the graphic sector made over the past few months of development.

In its final version, the next act of the historic simulation series of the house of Redmond aims to give us a playful, visual and content experience authentically nextgen, thanks to the use of the latest photogrammetry technologies, the most updated satellite data and the computational resources offered bycloud ecosystem of Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft Flight Simulator users will be able to create their own aircraft and customize both the interior and the set-up, improving their aerodynamics and "driving feeling" following their tastes and needs. In the intentions of the Asobo team there is also the use of dynamic lighting technology in Ray Tracing for Microsoft Flight Simulator to manage the incredible flow of data needed to manage textures, AI, lighting on the cloud of the American giant and the polygonal models of a title that aims to recreate the Earth in scale with one unprecedented loyalty.